Hillenbrand, Inc. has completed its acquisition of Peerless Food Equipment, a global commercial food equipment and solutions provider. Peerless will be a part of the Coperion Food, Health & Nutrition Division, joining previous acquisitions, LINXIS Group and Gabler Engineering. Coperion says the Peerless acquisition positions it to further expand its technical capabilities and offerings to better support global customers.

“We are confident Peerless will be an excellent fit within Coperion’s Food, Health & Nutrition Division, as we share the philosophy of engineering innovation and a deep commitment to customers. By leveraging our combined capabilities, we will be able to provide more comprehensive processing solutions, which will significantly enhance our value proposition to customers,“ says Eric Cruse, general manager of Peerless Food Equipment.

The Food, Health & Nutrition Division is comprised of industry brands Bakon, Coperion, Gabler Engineering, Diosna, Peerless, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller and VMI.

“The acquisition of Peerless builds upon recent investments at Hillenbrand. Strategically, the premier industrial equipment and technologies Peerless provides to customers around the world, as well as their strong reputation in the industry, will be instrumental in even further expanding Coperion’s position in the food market,” says Kevin Buchler, president of Coperion’s Food, Health & Nutrition Division.



