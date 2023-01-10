SpartanNash announced that it has acquired Great Lakes Foods, an independent grocery wholesaler, including its 300,000-sq-ft distribution center in Menominee, Mich. The warehouse serves approximately 100 independent grocery customers across the Midwest and employs 125 Associates. SpartanNash will continue to employ the Great Lakes Foods team while investing in capital and IT updates to the facility and expanding service offerings to customers.

“This acquisition represents SpartanNash’s ongoing commitment to optimize our supply chain network, drive growth through geographic expansion, and serve our customers more efficiently,” says SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Information Officer Masiar Tayebi. “The location of this distribution center is ideal for serving both new and existing customers in the surrounding communities—as well as our own company-owned stores in the Upper Peninsula. We look forward to earning the loyalty of our new customers and Associates as we continue building upon the legacy Great Lakes Foods has established.”

Customers of Great Lakes Foods will gain access to SpartanNash’s marketing support, merchandising expertise, portfolio of private label products and insights from the company’s wholesale and retail businesses. The business integration will occur strategically throughout 2023.

"I am incredibly proud that SpartanNash purchased our distribution center,” says Tom Kuber, owner of Great Lakes Foods. “We value our Associates and long-standing customers and know SpartanNash is well-equipped to elevate the level of service and amplify its People First culture based on their strong track record.”