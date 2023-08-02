Great Lakes Distillery has introduced Junipre, a zero-proof botanical spirit featuring natural flavors derived from juniper berries, ginseng, orange zest, cardamom, chili pepper and coriander. It has no calories, sugar or alcohol.

Junipre is the first product launched as part of the distillery’s founder Guy Rehorst's new SANS brand and company Boundless Beverages. It can be used at a 1:1 ratio to replace drinks that typically use spirits like gin or vodka.

Consumer attitudes around alcohol are drastically changing, spurring the need for spirits that embrace low and zero-proof ways of living. In 2022, spirits made up only 1.3% of non-alcoholic beverage sales—yet these sales increased 9% by the end of 2022.

"You don't have to settle for less than you deserve," says Rehorst. "Junipre is perfect for those who want to be part of celebrations while making the choice to not drink alcohol. As attitudes change, so does the need to innovate and provide consumers with what they want—a delicious, lifestyle-conscious alternative to use in their favorite cocktails."

Junipre is available online, through select liquor stores and at Great Lakes Distillery's Tasting Room in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. More information and recipes can be found on the SANS website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.