Tilray Brands, Inc. has launched Runner’s High Brewing Company, a new non-alcoholic brand.

For those who love a great beer flavor without the buzz, Runner’s High strives to elevate and celebrate the lifestyle of the social running community.

“With the explosive growth of running for sport or for hobby, there is an opportunity for a non-alcoholic brew that runners reach for after a run no matter the distance,” says Prinz Pinakatt, chief marketing officer at Tilray Beverages. “We want Runner’s High to be the ‘beer of choice’ of runners and their community of social and casual runners, not just elite athletes.”

Runner’s High will make its debut at the Peachtree Road Race July 3-4, in Atlanta, Ga. The race, put on by the Atlanta Track Club, is the world’s largest 10 km running event, with 60,000 participants, and attracts both amateur and professional runners.

Three non-alcoholic brews, Runner’s High Golden Wheat, Raspberry Wheat and Dark Chocolate will be launching in Atlanta, with several expansion markets to follow. Golden Wheat is a golden ale with citrus, pine needles and pink grapefruit aromas and 90 calories. Raspberry Wheat is ruby red in color, with raspberry and raspberry jam taste and aromas and 70 calories. Dark Chocolate is a dark brown brew, with tasting notes of moist chocolate cake and 60 calories.