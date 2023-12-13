Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. has released its first line of non-alcoholic brews—Trail Pass IPA and Trail Pass Golden. To fill out its portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages, the brewery has additionally released Hop Splash Citrus, a new zero-alcohol sparkling water infused with real fruit juice. All three brand new products are hitting shelves across the U.S. this month.

"Our innovation brewers have been working for years to perfect a flavorful, satisfying non-alcoholic brew. What they've developed is truly best-in-class," says Lesley Albright, vice president of marketing at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. "We know that drinkers appreciate a wide variety of premium craft options to enjoy at different occasions. Trail Pass IPA and Golden are a great fit when the moment calls for a high-quality, non-alcoholic beverage that fully delivers on flavor and refreshment. We're so pleased to release this new collection of non-alcoholic offerings."

Trail Pass IPA uses Amarillo, Bravo, CTZ, Magnum, and Cascade hops for an IPA flavor and aroma and comes in at 35 IBU. Trail Pass Golden has a light, crisp flavor with Centennial, Cascade and Bravo hops, and is 15 IBU. Instead of removing alcohol after the brewing process, both brews are made using traditional fermentation but with a yeast that produces low amounts of alcohol. Though more difficult to work with, this process results in a beverage more like traditional beer, but with less than 0.5% ABV. Both have a MSRP of $11.99 (6-pk of 12-oz. cans).

Hop Splash Citrus is infused with Mosaic and Simcoe hops, and real grapefruit and blood orange juice to complement the hoppy flavors and aromas. It contains zero alcohol and has an MSRP of $8.99 (6-pk of 12-oz. cans).

The Trail Pass IPA, Trail Pass Golden and Hop Splash Citrus will be available year-round along with Hop Splash, which launched in late 2022.