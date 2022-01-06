Global beer brand Corona has launched worldwide Corona Sunbrew 0.0%. This first-of-its-kind, non-alcoholic beer contains 30% of the daily value of Vitamin D per 330 mL serving in Canada and 60 calories per serving. As the newest member of the Corona family, a brand that celebrates getting outside and enjoying life in the sun, Corona Sunbrew 0.0% allows consumers to have "Sunshine, Anytime" every season.

Corona Sunbrew maintains Corona's essence; it was developed from Corona Extra by extracting the alcohol and then blending the non-alcoholic beer with vitamin D and natural flavors to reach the final recipe.

The new non-alcoholic beer will be available to consumers in a few phases: It will first launch in Canada. Later this year, Corona will extend the non-alcoholic product offering in the UK followed by key markets across the rest of Europe, South America and Asia.