Molson Coors has entered into a strategic partnership with Naked Life, a non-alcoholic RTD cocktail company in Australia, to bring its products to the U.S. market in 2025.

"Consumers want more than just an alternative," says Kevin Nitz, vice president of non-alcoholic beverages for Molson Coors. "They want a sophisticated, great-tasting option that aligns with their lifestyle. Naked Life provides a high-quality non-alc cocktail, delivering an experience of the best alc-based versions. After you taste Naked Life, I dare you to believe it's not a full-strength cocktail."

Crafted with distilled botanicals, Naked Life is designed to deliver the same experience of traditional cocktails, with less than 10 calories per can and natural sweeteners.

Molson Coors will launch Naked Life in the U.S. online and in select retail locations starting March 2025. The initial launch will include five of Naked Life's RTD cocktail varieties:

Mojito: Lightly sparkling, citrusy lime and fresh mint flavors complement the rich brown sugar and rum notes.

Lightly sparkling, citrusy lime and fresh mint flavors complement the rich brown sugar and rum notes. Negroni Spritz: A sweet blend of cherry, lemon and orange extracts combined with the bitters of cinchona and bitter orange.

A sweet blend of cherry, lemon and orange extracts combined with the bitters of cinchona and bitter orange. Gin and Tonic: Distilled botanicals and extracts of lemon, bitter orange, and cinchona top noted with juniper berry.

Distilled botanicals and extracts of lemon, bitter orange, and cinchona top noted with juniper berry. Cosmo: Cranberry paired with zesty lime and top noted with orange liquor notes.

Cranberry paired with zesty lime and top noted with orange liquor notes. Margarita: A tart, citrusy and salty experience crafted with lime extract, tequila notes and just the right amount of salt, subtly top noted with a pot-distilled botanical blend.

"The consumer market is shifting and is demanding more low- and no-alc options, but the availability of truly great-tasting alternatives has been slow to catch up," says Naked Life founder David Andrew.

Naked Life will join a portfolio of brands from Molson Coors that welcome all drinkers. From beers to hard seltzers, premium spirits and non-alcoholic options, Naked Life further expands the roster of Molson Coors' portfolio of beverages that are perfect for any occasion.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with both companies' goals to innovate and meet the evolving needs of today's consumers, allowing us to rethink the beverage landscape for the future," Andrew says.