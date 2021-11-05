Molson Coors Beverage Co has launched a beer-style cannabis beverage range in Canada. Bedfellows Liquid Arts comprises the helles-inspired Haus Mates and the IPA-style Indie Pals, the company stated. Both non-alcoholic drinks contain a THC and CBD blend and are available across Canada .

The launch is through Truss BeverageCo, the joint-venture Molson Coors set up with Canadian cannabis company Hexo Corp in 2018. The JV already sells five cannabis-infused beverage brands in North America including Verywell and House of Terpenes .

Bedfellows is Truss's first collaborative brand. The range has been co-produced by Two Roots Beverage Co, a US-based non-alcoholic brewer that makes a number of THC- and CBD-infused drinks.

The cannabis profiles of the new beverages are: