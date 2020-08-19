Cleaning Technologies Group, LLC (CTG) has partnered with U.K.-based Unitech Washing Systems Ltd. to distribute specialty washers to the United States for the food and beverage industry. Unitech’s product line ranges from tray, pan and utensil washers to sanitizing tunnels to bulk container washers and personal hygiene sanitization stations. With the importance of cleanliness and sterilization in the world today, CTG says this partnership will bring value to the U.S. market and that their experienced aftermarket sales and service teams will provide equipment installation services and aftermarket parts and maintenance services to its U.S. food and beverage customers.