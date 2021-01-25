Hungry Planet Inc., a plant-based meat company, has announced a partnership with Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer packaged goods holding company.

Hungry Planet produces a range of plant-based meats to match the taste and texture of conventional meat and provide a sustainable alternative to traditional meat products. Based in St. Louis, Hungry Planet meats are distributed throughout the United States via foodservice, restaurants, grocery stores and ecommerce.

In the new partnership, Hungry Planet will work with Post’s foodservice and retail units to expand the distribution of plant-based meats to address the growing demand for alternative protein solutions across all meal occasions.

“By delivering on taste, health, and variety we have seen tremendous success in foodservice and developed a very loyal following. This strategic collaboration with Post increases points of distribution and accelerates delivery of our plant-based meats in order to keep up with demand and reach millions more consumers,” says Todd Boyman, CEO and co-founder of Hungry Planet.

In parallel with the partnership, Post Holdings also is making a financial investment in Hungry Planet to support the company’s rapid growth.