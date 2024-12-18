Origami Sake has launched ZERO, a non-alcoholic sake.

Available in a 750 ml bottle format at select retailers, ZERO offers the authentic taste of sake in an alcohol-free format, providing an inclusive option for the evolving beverage market.

ZERO is crafted without alcohol-producing yeast, delivering all the complexity and smoothness of traditional sake. With notes of ripe apple and savory chestnuts balanced with refreshing acidity, it's perfect for those seeking an elevated non-alcoholic beverage for celebrations, pairings or everyday enjoyment.

"With ZERO, we're offering a product that brings the artistry of sake to everyone," said Ben Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake. "This is more than a non-alcoholic option —it's an entirely new way to experience sake while celebrating Arkansas' finest ingredients."

Located in the heart of U.S. rice country – Arkansas accounts for over 50% of the nation's rice production – Origami Sake's products honor the state's natural resources, using 100% locally sourced Arkansas ingredients such as water from the Ouachita Mountains aquifer in Hot Springs.

"Sake has a 1,500-year history in Japan, with techniques refined over centuries," said Matt Bell, co-founder of Origami Sake. "Bringing this craft to the U.S. required adapting equipment from the wine and beer industries, but we're proud to blend this tradition with Arkansas' exceptional resources to create something truly special."

Zero is available for $24.99 at select retailers including H-E-B, Total Wine and Spec's.