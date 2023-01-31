Wild Cajun Meals LLC, a Garland, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 18,418 pounds of frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo items were produced beginning in September 2021 and have various sell by dates. The following products are subject to recall:

32-oz. Plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Jambalaya.”

32-oz. Plastic containers of “Lady Jambalaya Homemade Gumbo.”

The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Wild Cajun Meals, LLC is not a federally inspected establishment. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the frozen, fully cooked jambalaya and gumbo products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.