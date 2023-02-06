Ecolab has launched Food Safety and Quality (FSQ) Supervisor, a web-based platform designed exclusively for food and beverage manufacturing to gather and report food safety & quality (FS&Q) data.

Ecolab FSQ Supervisor Platform is designed to simplify food safety and quality for food and beverage manufacturers by turning manual FS&Q data collection into proactive issue mitigation and actionable insights. The outcome-driven platform reportedly enables F&B manufacturers to use their FS&Q data to increase sellable product, reduce testing costs, mitigate recall risks and streamline regulatory compliance.

"Food and beverage manufacturing has unique challenges that require industry-specific solutions," says Andre Krell, global vice president of R&D, food & beverage. "FSQ Supervisor is a first-of-its-kind technology for this market, designed specifically for those industry needs and built with industry-leading Food Safety expertise. We're directly addressing the insights needed by various departments and stakeholders within the food and beverage space."

FSQ Supervisor provides food and beverage producers with actionable decision-making insights across the entire food and beverage process in one web-based system:

Environmental Monitoring: Records sampling and testing

Test Point Management: Provides automated alerts for adhering to testing standards

Interactive Dashboards: Shares relevant analytics with authorized users

SOP Management: Provides instructions for critical control points

Cleaning Verification: Ensures observance of methods, procedures and tests

Reporting: Allows automation of internal and audit and quality reporting

Floorplan Visibility: Offers an interactive, birds-eye-view of sample points

Strong Security: Ensures that only authorized users have access to data and insights they need to perform their jobs.

The modular platform allows users to selectively deploy a phased approach to simplify digital transformation and align with existing workflows



