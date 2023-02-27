Danone North America announced it will invest up to $65 million over the next two years to create a new bottle production line in Jacksonville, Fla. The investment will support Danone North America's long-term growth strategy and will enable flexibility in bottle design, accelerating the company's sustainability goals and driving cost efficiencies.

"We are delighted to announce this investment in our North American business, which will allow us to capitalize on consumer demand in key beverage categories including coffee creamers, plant-based creamers and ready-to-drink coffee, while also supporting our long-term growth agenda," says Shane Grant, Group Deputy CEO, CEO Americas.

This investment will increase production of several of Danone's coffee and creamer brands in the U.S., including International Delight, Silk and SToK. In addition to reducing overall water consumption, decreasing carbon emissions and accelerating the company's goal of packaging circularity, the expansion is expected to create up to 40 new full-time jobs.



