Danone Opens $65 Million Production Line in Florida

Danone U.S. recently opened a $65 million production line in Jacksonville, Fla. This expansion of the 115,025-sq.-ft. facility, which has been in the Jacksonville community since 1948, supports the growth of Danone’s coffee and creamer portfolio, which includes brands like International Delight creamers and STōK Cold Brew Coffee.

Danone is also investing in a new regional distribution center in the Jacksonville area as part of a distribution network rooted in regional infrastructure. This investment will allow the company to enhance its supply chain efficiency and deliver fresh products across the southeastern U.S. Between the manufacturing plant and the distribution center, Danone is creating nearly 200 direct and indirect jobs in the Jacksonville community.

With 90% of Danone’s products made domestically, the company is committed to having a self-reliant domestic supply chain. Through this investment, Danone aims to increase product availability on shelves nationwide and shorten the path from production to customer delivery.

“We are proud to be expanding our operations in Jacksonville and creating new jobs and opportunities in the local community,” comments Dan Magliocco, president of Danone North America. “Today’s announcement is the latest example of our over-80-year commitment to American manufacturing and strengthening our local communities. We are focused on serving our consumers as our business continues to grow and innovate, and we are committed to accelerating these investments to play our part in driving economic growth.”

The new Jacksonville line features a bottle-molding process that will increase production capacity and deliver efficiency and sustainability benefits. Leveraging this technology will result in reduced water usage and a 30% reduction in bottle loss to create Danone’s recyclable bottles.

“Danone’s ongoing commitment to promoting manufacturing in the U.S. and here in Jacksonville is a great example for others to follow,” adds Rep. Aaron Bean (R-FL). “By investing millions of dollars in our economy and creating 200 jobs locally, Danone is demonstrating its long-term commitment to northeast Florida. I look forward to the continued growth and opportunities that Danone’s investment will offer the 904.”