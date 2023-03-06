Piab has added the FLIW (Foam Lip Wide) to its piGRIP series, which is configurable with various combinations for picking applications. The type of lip, bellow, support and fitting can be chosen for different applications.

FLIW is designed for picking objects with an irregular or heavily structured surface. The lips are made in EPDM foam at a variety of heights in four sizes — Ø40, Ø60, Ø80 and Ø120 mm. With bellows carrying 0 to six folds, LFIW is secured with a lock ring in POM (polyoxymethylene) for cup safety and secure lip placement.