Carlsberg Group has announced a global move toward regenerative farming with three brands in the UK, Finland and France with the goal toward 100% regenerative agricultural practices by 2040.

The brand commitments form part of the group's new ZERO Farming Footprint plan within its recently launched ESG program, Together Towards Zero and Beyond. Within this, the Danish brewer says it will source 30% of all agricultural raw materials from regenerative practices and sustainable sources globally by 2030, reaching 100% by 2040. The aim is to promote biodiversity, restore soil health and support natural carbon capture, regenerative agriculture.

In the UK, Carlsberg Marston's Brewing Company (CMBC) has committed to 100% regenerative barley for Carlsberg Danish Pilsner by 2027, and for all UK brands by 2031. Partner farmers in Finland are supplying regenerative barley to Sinebrychoff, a Carlsberg Group company, for its annual KOFF Christmas Beer, while promoting regenerative farming among Finnish barley farmers. Kronenbourg SAS in France has 45 partner farmers supplying traceable "Responsible Barley," and the 1664 brand will use this for 100% of the barley in its Blonde brews by 2026.



