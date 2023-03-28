Wentus, from Höxter has introduced WENTOPRO SkinTight 20 UHT and UHT-M skin films that comply with product safety requirements for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) oxygen transmission rate (OTR).

The company states that the skin film products are characterized by their special strength, cutting and sealing properties. WENTOPRO SkinTight 20 UHT and UHT-M have an oxygen permeability of >10,000 cm2 (m2d bar) and meet the U.S. requirements for packaging fresh fish. Reportedly suitable for direct freezing, Wentus claims the tight-fitting skin films are suitable for direct freezing, are able to prevent drip-loss and bind the fish firmly in its packaging, even in a vertical position.

Wentus’ films feature a gloss that is spread throughout the WENTOPRO SkinTight portfolio. The UHT films reportedly improve the taste, color retention and smell of the packaged goods. Microbiological processes that occur inside the packaging, the skin films improve the shelf-life of the packaged product, the company explains. Wentus also states that its skin films improved shelf-life contribute to reducing food waste.

The high-performance, thin materials reduce the overall use of plastics enabling a resource-saving packaging process. The WENTOPRO SkinTight 20 UHT-M variant is also adaptable to seal bottom webs or trays made of mono-PET or –PP and supports the use of more recyclable packaging components.