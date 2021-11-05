EMSUR, Grupo Lantero's Packaging Division, has launched EM-Full RFlex, a new range of PE and PP-based flexible packaging. This solution aims to improve recyclability as well as improving food preservation thanks to its barrier properties.

The different structures in this laminate aim to respond to the needs of FMCG customers who require packaging solutions for bags or Doypacks with monomaterial compositions and barrier properties for various product categories, such as snacks, confectionery, coffee and tea, fresh and processed foods, and home and personal care.

Benefits include improved recyclability, excellent barrier and sealing properties. The new solution is available in transparent film and printed with different varnishes, gloss, matte or paper effects. Development is applicable both to rotogravure and flexographic printing.



