Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, is increasing capacity for their paper-based MailerBAG range to further replace plastic packaging in eCommerce with a recyclable solution made of responsibly sourced renewable materials.

The MailerBAG is now available in three designs, with the flat bottom version added to the existing range of pinch and folded bottom bags. The mailers offer consumers user-friendly packaging with multiple advantages such as easy closing for packing, expandability for bulkier goods and easy resealing functionality for returns. The bags are made from kraft paper, a renewable material, and are fully reusable and recyclable. MailerBAGs protect products without transporting too much air—meaning less space in storage and transit due to their flexible properties. MailerBAGs can be used and shipped worldwide.

Mondi is investing in its European operations to improve and grow its services, upscaling MailerBAG production to approximately 350 million bags per year, responding to strong growth and customer demand for flexible packaging in e-commerce. When used to replace standard plastic mailers, this product has the potential to substitute approximately 7,000 tons of plastic per year.