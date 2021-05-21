Graphic Packaging International, a fiber-based packaging provider, has launched ProducePack™ Punnet, a paperboard alternative to plastic punnet trays for fresh fruit and vegetables. The new product, available for all usual punnet sizes, is fully recyclable and reduces plastic by up to 100%, depending on application.

ProducePack Punnet can be top-sealed at speeds equivalent to traditional plastic punnets. The sustainable solution works with existing machinery and tooling for plastic trays, so minimal investment is required for packers looking to make the switch to paperboard.

The pack offers equivalent shelf life to plastic for certain produce items while reducing the potential for food waste. A range of board and barrier options is available, which have all been selected to ensure the package remains robust in cold storage and throughout the supply chain. ProducePack Punnet can be supplied formed or flat, the latter offering CO 2 reductions in transit due to higher punnet tray volume per truckload.

For more information: graphicpkg.com