Graphic Packaging International has launched ProducePack™, a sustainable paperboard packaging line for fresh produce. The new carton offers an eco-friendly solution with an artisan appearance. The innovative carton can be used for a variety of applications that protects, preserves and presents fresh produce, from field to store. ProducePack is available in multiple different configurations and structures, and uses carrying handles and product differentiation. The pack offers another level of hygiene protection as the produce is prepacked and can reduce excessive handling in store. It can be hand- or machine-packed for small scale or mass production and is available in the U.S. and Europe.