Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, partnered with SILBO, a Polish leading producer of compostable packaging, to create a high-strength, paper-based packaging for the Irish farm potato business Meade Farm Group. The bags replace hard-to-recycle plastic with paper, a renewable resource enhanced with a bio-based coating and certified as compostable. SILBO, Meade and Mondi developed the FSC®-certified bag using specialty kraft paper to ensure strength in handling while providing barrier properties to keep the potatoes fresh. The bag offers sustainability features including a corn starch-based netting for a small cut-out window, water-based ink and Mondi’s biodegradable Sustainex® coating, which provides heat sealing and moisture barrier protection.