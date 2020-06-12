Barrier paper, linerboard with water-based coating can be recycled, repulped

Packaging
June 12, 2020
Rose Shilling
Cortec Corp. has created an alternative coated paper, which hasn’t been easily recyclable through normal channels.

EcoShield Recyclable Barrier Paper and Linerboard is coated with a water-based barrier that can be recycled and repulped to be made into other paper products.

The coating resists moisture, grease and oil. When tested according to ASTM E-96, EcoShield shows a water vapor transmission rate (WVTR) comparable to polycoated paper and far superior to waxed paper, the St. Paul, Minn.-based company says.

The paper is made from components formulated in compliance with FDA Code of Federal Regulations Title 21:

  • §176.170-Components of paper and paperboard in contact with aqueous and fatty foods
  • §176.180-Components of paper and paperboard in contact with dry food

“This represents good resource stewardship while still achieving critical packaging qualities,” Cortec’s announcement says. “Users of EcoShield Recyclable Barrier Paper and Linerboard thus have the opportunity to contribute to a circular economy while still getting the benefits of moisture barrier packaging.”

EcoShield comes in a variety of custom sizes, from precut sheets for end users to jumbo rolls for packaging suppliers and paper converters.


Rose Shilling helps ensure Food Engineering Magazine is ready to print each month as managing editor. She writes feature stories on a variety of topics and tracks the food packaging industry. A journalist with an editing background at news services and newspapers, she also has driven editorial projects in health care and higher education.

