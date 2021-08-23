Prinova, a worldwide provider of ingredients, flavors and nutrient premixes, has created an innovative e-commerce experience with the launch of its new website. Part of a complete global site launch, the regional experience in the US and Canada features access to live pricing, regulatory documents and extensive data on 400+ ingredients. This is a unique digital feature for ingredient distribution and is poised to enhance the expanding industry.

Users in the US and Canada will have access to delivered pricing that will be calculated in real time, along with a personalized dashboard that will provide updates on shipping and logistics. The new site also allows customers to search ingredients by key criteria like application and health benefits, request quotes and samples, track orders, access critical market insights and more.