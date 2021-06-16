S-One Labels & Packaging has launched a free Cannabis Resource Guide to help labelers and packagers navigate the emerging legal cannabis marketplace and also features an educational article exploring child-resistant packaging, how it’s achieved and what this standard means for the wider cannabis packaging industry.

The Cannabis Resource Guide is a website designed for label and packaging manufacturers looking to provide packaging with shelf appeal that complies with state regulations, keeps the product fresh, and in many cases, is environmentally friendly. The Cannabis Resource Guide brings together industry knowledge, interviews with customers on the front line and information about S-OneLP products.

“In recent years, many of S-OneLP’s customers have diversified into the legal cannabis market in what was essentially an entirely new range of packaging applications that emerged overnight,” says Tom Hauenstein, S-OneLP VP of sales. “As with any new endeavor, there came questions about the legal cannabis market as our customers struggled to find information on child resistance packaging requirements, changing regulations and film barrier properties that keep cannabis products fresh. Customers often turned to the experts at S-OneLP for help navigating this new and dynamic landscape.”

One highlight of the Cannabis Resource Guide is an interactive map detailing U.S. packaging laws by state. A top concern from customers is ensuring that cannabis packaging is compliant with state laws. The colorful map allows visitors to quickly see which states have legalized recreational or medical cannabis laws, and the places where cannabis remains illegal. Once a visitor clicks on a particular state, they are directed to the state statute regulating cannabis labels and packaging.

For more information, visit www.info.sonelp.com/cannabis-resource-guide.