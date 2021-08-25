GrowFlow, a business management and compliance solution for cannabis wholesalers and retailers, debuts Harvest, a new mobile app that enables its customers to precisely weigh and measure individual harvested plants while offline or away from a computer. The app integrates with Bluetooth technology to connect with both scanners and scales.

Precision and accuracy are of the utmost importance when it comes to cannabis inventory management practices and government-run cannabis tracking. A large number of states use Metrc, a state-mandated software application for tracking cannabis production and products in the cannabis industry, to facilitate cannabis compliance data reporting. Each state has slightly different reporting requirements based on their unique regulations, and staying compliant within Metrc can quickly consume all of a business' time and attention.

To be compliant in most Metrc states, cannabis plants must be weighed individually. Now, with Harvest, customers will have the ability to weigh plants individually through a connected scale while offline, syncing it with GrowFlow later on.