PakTech recently launched PakLock, a child-resistant cap designed for THC beverage cans. Made from the 100% recycled and 100% recyclable plastic, like its multipacks, PakLock is designed to be a safe, secure, and simple solution to allow responsible adults to enjoy their THC beverages without children being able to access them.

“As cannabis became more readily available in the recreational market, both in Canada and state by state in the U.S., we started to receive inquiries about whether we had any child-resistant or tamper-evident packaging,” said Lloyd McGriff, director of sales for PakTech. “That was when we realized we could leverage our experience from our PakTech can carriers and meet this new market need.”

PakLock was developed by PakTech’s engineering team and third-party certified meeting the child-resistant criteria set forth by 16 CFR Part 1700.20, PakLock is an important innovation in the growing cannabis beverage market. The lock is easy to apply, fits snug on standard 202-260 aluminum can formats, and is removable by adults.

PakLock is made from 100% recycled HDPE #2 plastic, which means every PakLock is produced from existing recycled plastic. And when you’re done? They’re 100% recyclable as well.