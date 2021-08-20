Good Mood Cannabis Kitchen Company (GMCK) recently launched Cannacap™, a cap that stores flavored THC powder in a portable and discreet cap and delivers it to the beverage, transforming any drink into a cannabis beverage. The first of its kind, Cannacap cannabis delivery system allows users to create an all-natural, flavored and infused cannabis beverage onto any bottle of water or beverage you have; just snap, shake and enjoy. GMCK's new watermelon and berry blast beverage is a healthier way to ingest your cannabis in a fun and innovative form and offers 5mg and 10mg of THC. Cannacap is designed to pair with reusable and recyclable bottles. New summer flavors are expected, along with higher dose 3-ounce shots, showcasing its second dosing cap technology with the CannaCap already on the bottle.