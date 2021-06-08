Prairie State Group (PSG) provided guidance for Split Nutrition on its proprietary and innovative snack packaging to help them grow their brand. Split Nutrition is the first-ever PB&J on-the-go pack, combining delicious nostalgia with quality ingredients. Split produces a line of nut butter and fruit spread snacks, conveniently served in a single-serve package that folds with both products coming out at once. One potential health benefit consumers may enjoy with a single-serve pouch is limiting the spread of viruses and bacteria, especially in socially distanced, outdoor group settings. Split Nutrition is also now offering white label services for brands that have products that work better in pairs.