PakTech recently launched PakLock, a child-resistant cap designed for THC beverage cans. Made from the 100% recycled and 100% recyclable plastic, like its multipacks, PakLock is designed to be a safe, secure, and simple solution to allow responsible adults to enjoy their THC beverages without children being able to access them.

“As cannabis became more readily available in the recreational market, both in Canada and state by state in the U.S., we started to receive inquiries about whether we had any child-resistant or tamper-evident packaging,” said Lloyd McGriff, director of sales for PakTech. “That was when we realized we could leverage our experience from our PakTech can carriers and meet this new market need.”

PakLock was developed by PakTech’s engineering team and third-party certified meeting the child-resistant criteria set forth by 16 CFR Part 1700.20, PakLock is an important innovation in the growing cannabis beverage market. The lock is easy to apply, fits snug on standard 202-260 aluminum can formats, and is removable by adults.

PakLock is made from 100% recycled HDPE #2 plastic, which means every PakLock is produced from existing recycled plastic. And when you’re done? They’re 100% recyclable as well.



Retort pouches are now recycle ready

Pouches have been the discussion of many in the food and beverage industries, as well as consumers, for their lack of recyclability. Now, ProAmpac is offering a new patent-pending retort pouch that is fully recyclable. The ProActive Recycle Ready Retort RT-3000 works well for pet and human food alike. The pouches come in stand-up and three-side configurations and are EU and FDA compliant for food contact in retort applications.

The new mono-material pouch is focused on difficult-to-recycle multi-material applications like retort. The RT-3000 runs at similar filling and processing speeds as current multi-material structures that aren’t recyclable.

“The multi-year development included successful validation on commercial high-speed filling lines and qualification in commercial retort chambers. RT-3000 delivers exceptional thermal stability, excellent stain and grease resistance, easy¬¬-open tear performance, and a superior oxygen and moisture barrier. Able to withstand aggressive retort conditions of 130oC without sacrificing barrier properties, RT-3000 has been successfully tested in advance of our commercialization,” says Hesam Tabatabaei, vice president of product development and innovation for ProAmpac.

The pouch, available in clear and opaque, shows well on shelf with excellent stiffness, high puncture resistance and flex-crack resistance. As well, the RT-3000 has a high recovery potential during advanced recycling to support a circular economy.



Sustainable alternative puts the chill in beverage cooler

DS Smith has partnered with Vig Pak LLC on Brrr Box, a patented biodegradable cooler that is sustainable. The cooler uses DS Smith’s proprietary Greencoat corrugated moisture-resistant and FDA food contact-safe material to coat this sustainable alternative to Styrofoam.

Greencoat is biodegradable, made of sustainable and renewable fiber that reduces waste to landfills and carbon emissions, unlike traditional plastic foam coolers. Getting behind the new technology is a a major U.S. convenience store chain, says Ed Battle, Brrr Box co-founder and president.

The Greencoat technology uses a patented process applied completely in-house. The technology combines impregnation and coating on the paper to provide durability and long-lasting moisture protection and temperature resistance.

Brrr Box is reusable and holds a dozen 12 oz beverages and 10 pounds of ice—and can keep cold for up to 8 hours. It ships flat and is made in the U.S. The eco-friendly box goes right back into the circular economy and is fully curbside recyclable.

Self-heating food packaging keeps growing

The growth of to-go meals is increasing demand opportunities for the self-heating food packaging market. Features include convenient and instant use, time and energy efficiency, and packaging at adequate temperature.

According to Research and Markets, The Global Self-Heating Food Packaging market held $60.35 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $89.16 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Rising need for instant heated food and expansion of food & beverages industry in Europe are propelling market growth. However, the high cost of these food packages is hampering the growth of the market.

The beverages segment is going to see lucrative growth during the forecast period as consumers choose cans, pouches and bottles for the packaging of liquid products such as soups, tea and coffee.