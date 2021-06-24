AgroFresh Solutions Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, holds a new, exclusive global licensing agreement with Know Hub Chile to test and potentially commercialize patent-pending technology for superficial scald control in apples and pears. The agreement continues AgroFresh’s commitment to preserving produce freshness and potentially offers a new natural solution to help extend produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste.

The Know Hub Chile technology, first developed by and licensed from the University of Talca in Chile, is based on a natural lipid found in plants. Existing solutions to prevent scald (chilling injuries to pome fruits typically experienced during storage) often include Ethoxyquin or Diphenylamine (DPA), antioxidant solutions that have residue levels and are banned from use in the European Union. The new technology may provide a naturally derived solution to manage scald that could be available for drench, dip and fogging applications.

“We are excited about the potential impact of this new technology for the apple and pear industry,” said AgroFresh CEO Clint Lewis. “Natural scald control technology could be a strategic complement to our conventional scald control portfolio... By commercializing more plant-based solutions and leveraging our deep global post-harvest expertise, AgroFresh continues its commitment to help reduce food loss and waste for pome fruit across the produce industry,” said Lewis.

AgroFresh expects customer trials will begin during the 2021-2022 Northern Hemisphere pome fruit season.

For more information: https://www.agrofresh.com/