SGK Anthem, Vrijdag Premium Printing, Generous Minds, Neurensics, Kurz and Merck have teamed up as Packadore Collective to design and implement desirable and sustainable packaging solutions. The first launch: DeXel, a flexible connected packaging solution to change consumer behavior and reduce waste.

The DeXel conceptual innovation uses connected technology to transform jars and bottles into intelligent packaging. The food-saving timer device magnetically attaches to the lid of the package, using motion sense technology and an LED light system to help consumers reduce their food waste.

Prior to opening the jar or bottle, the user scans the QR code on pack with a smartphone, enters the color of the device and the date into the app. The DeXel timer device is then “connected” and can track and advise on the extended use of the product. If the cross on the device is fully lit up in green, the product is safe to use. If it shows only one green bar, the product needs to be consumed that day. A red LED indicates that the product is no longer safe to use and needs to be disposed of.

The DeXel app is sponsored by partnership brands who can engage with consumers by providing tips for food preservation in aid of reducing food waste. Data shared by consumers and stored by DeXel can be used to provide consumer insights on the use of their brands.