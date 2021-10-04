The global market for anti-counterfeiting, brand protection and security packaging is currently worth an estimated $3.24 billion, with market value forecast to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach more than $4.26 billion by 2026, according to research firm Smithers.



COVID-19 has led to an increase in the quantity of counterfeited products in many parts of the world, due to restrictions in global trade. This, coupled with the huge growth of the e-commerce industry in 2020, has increased demand for anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions.



Key growth areas include pharmaceuticals and luxury goods, and track-and-trace solutions are one of the best performing technological sectors, as supply chain transparency has become a steadily more important issue for brand owners.

The International Hologram Manufacturers Association (IHMA) commented on The Future of Anti-Counterfeiting, Brand Protection and Security Packaging to 2026* report. Growth in packaging security devices appears “strong and potentially lucrative,” the IHMA says, in the face of a report that predicts increasing incidences of global counterfeiting alongside heightened awareness of tracing technologies.

The demand for anti-theft, product authentication, tamper-evidence and track and trace components will continue to grow even in static U.S. and European markets for packaging.

Security devices such as holograms on packaged goods can ensure quality and check the distribution and smuggling of illicit products while items not displaying them can be seized and destroyed.