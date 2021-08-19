A new Smithers report, The Future of Anti-Counterfeiting, Brand Protection & Security Packaging to 2026, show demand for anti-counterfeit technology, including track and trace, tamper-evidence, product authentication and others, will reach $3.25 billion in 2021. The pandemic is contributing to an accelerated forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% for 2021-2026, yielding a total market value of $4.26 billion in that year.

This study finds that demand will continue to grow even in Europe and North America, which are largely static markets for standard packaging.

In 2020, the global pandemic and the rise of e-commerce selling led to a rise in fake goods. In cosmetics and personal care, for example, there are reports of a 56% increase in counterfeit products sold via online channels.

As well, fears over shortages of medicines, pharmaceuticals and now vaccines in many regions have led to a greater availability of counterfeit goods, against which consumers need protection. This is increasing the use of anti-counterfeiting solutions; including more interest in mandated track-and-trace schemes from governments.

Smithers’ analysis tracks the value of individual components within these changing and increasingly digitised supply chains. Over the next five years it forecasts: