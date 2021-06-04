Fresh meat packaging manufacturers are looking at significant growth due to an increase in adoption of advanced packaging solutions. With rise in requirement for various types of packaging for meat such as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood, the global industry is set to ascend at a steady CAGR over the coming years.

The latest report by an ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm provides a detailed analysis of the industry along with demand-supply curve, growth & restraining factors, and regional trends for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. As stated in the report, North America and Europe will emerge as leading players, while the market in Asia Pacific will exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period.

According to data revealed by the National Chicken Council, in the U.S. per capita consumption of total red meat grew from 104.2 pounds in 2015 to 111.7 pounds in 2020, and it’s set to grow further. As stated in a report published by the European Commission (EC), meat and veal production in the European Union (EU) increased to nearly 28 million tonnes in 2015, and is also subject to grow. These factors are widening the growth scope for fresh meat packaging manufacturers across the world.