ProAmpac has introduced PRO-EVO Recyclable platforms. The newest addition to the ProActive Recyclables product series, the multi-wall, paper-based, self-opening-sack (SOS) bag is certified for curbside recycling and is suited for dry pet food.

PRO-EVO Recyclable provides grease and edge-wicking resistance without adding per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PRO-EVO Recyclable is also available with a high moisture barrier to maintain pet food freshness.

“PRO-EVO Recyclable offers a robust structure with high drop resistance. These patent-pending technologies are engineered to have various moisture barrier levels, organoleptic properties for pet food applications and run-at-rate on the standard filling equipment,” states Hesam Tabatabaei, senior vice president of global product development and innovation at ProAmpac.

Samples of PRO-EVO Recyclable will be displayed at ProAmpac’s booth , #1213, at the Petfood Forum in Kansas City, May 1-3.