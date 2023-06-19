ProAmpac has introduced its fiber-based Modified Atmosphere Packaging RAP Sandwich Wedge to the North American market. Designed for sandwiches and wraps, this package introduces the concept of modified atmosphere packaging to a fiber-based format.

By combining the benefits of modified atmosphere packaging with sustainable fiber materials, ProAmpac addresses the demand for reduced food spoilage, environmentally-friendly packaging and an enhanced consumer experience in the food-to-go market. With the capability to keep a fresh sandwich or wrap preserved for up to 28 days, the new packaging provides freshness and sustainability for meals on the go, according to the company.

ProAmpac's RAP Sandwich Wedge incorporates a carton board structure with a thin film lining to optimize product preservation and visibility. Engineered for hermeticity, this solution utilizes high barrier technology to extend product shelf-life, especially when incorporated with gas-flush filling technology. The RAP Sandwich Wedge enables longer transit and selling time, enhancing sales potential while minimizing food waste.

With custom graphics and branding printed on the pack, the RAP Sandwich Wedge reportedly elevates the grab-and-go sandwich or wrap into a premium option. Food retailers gain operational efficiencies when sandwiches are packed upstream using MA technology and can maximize onsite labor.