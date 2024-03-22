ProAmpac announced a collaboration with Sammi to launch a fiber-based modified atmosphere sandwich pack (MAP).

ProAmpac is introducing its fiber-based MAP RAP Sandwich Wedge to the North American market in a joint effort to innovate the food–to–go packaging landscape. Designed for sandwiches and wraps, this patented technology combines the benefits of modified atmosphere packaging with mainly fiber materials.

"Sustainability lies at the heart of ProAmpac's business strategy," says Chad Murdock, president of ProAmpac’s fiber business. "Our collaboration with Sammi underscores ProAmpac’s commitment to helping customers meet their sustainability objectives with high-performance packaging.”

The ProAmpac RAP Sandwich Wedge incorporates a carton board structure with a thin transparent film liner to optimize product preservation and visibility. Engineered for hermeticity, the solution utilizes high-barrier technology to improve freshness, extend product shelf-life and minimize food spoilage costs.

“We’re getting very positive feedback. Customers love that Sammi Sandwiches are not just healthy and delicious, but the fiber-based packaging is what truly sets Sammi apart. The packaging also provides us with design and branding options that simply weren’t available before, like devoting an entire panel to why sustainability is important. This sentiment is also resonating with consumers and they’re contacting us regularly to say so. Sammi Sandwiches and our sustainable packaging is the future of grab-and-go in the U.S.,” states Joel Simpler, founder of Sammi.

The sandwich brand offers six different kinds of sandwiches including Classic Chicken Salad, The Club, Honey Gold Ham & Cheddar, The Italian, Smokehouse Turkey & White Cheddar, with the Vegan Chick'n Salad option coming soon.