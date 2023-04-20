ABB Motion announced it has made enhancements to its Food Safe stainless steel motor line. The changes include adding a bearing protection ring that reduces shaft currents; a 360° rotatable conduit box that simplifies installation, operation and maintenance; and plugged drain holes that seal the motor to minimize water ingress.

The housing, conduit box, drain plugs, hardware, fan cover and endplates are constructed of stainless steel. The IP69 laser- marked nameplate retains its readability over time, while epoxy resin encapsulation protects against water and humidity. Two-barrier mechanical shaft seals also prevent water from entering at the shaft extension of the motor. High-temperature Class H insulation has low-temperature rise to extend the service life.

Baldor-Reliance Food Safe motors have smooth contours and sealing that protects during washdown conditions to maximize motor life in high-pressure, sanitary cleaning environments. The product line includes single to three-phase ratings, with TEFC or TENV enclosures in foot-mounted and footless configurations.