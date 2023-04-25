Weinstein Wholesale Meats, Inc. is recalling approximately 2,122–lbs. of raw ground beef burger products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that the material may specifically be white neoprene.

The raw ground beef burger patties were produced on March 14, 2023. The products subject to recall are packaged in 10–oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing two pieces of “100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean 15% Fat” and with “Use/Freeze By 4/11/21” on the package label.

The packaging of the beef patties subject to recall bear the establishment number “Est. 6987” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an online distributor, which sold the product to consumers nationwide.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple customer complaints reporting consumers found white “rubber-like” material in the products during preparation.