Stonewall Kitchen has hired Carrie McDermott as CEO, the third in the company’s 32-year history. She takes over for John Stiker, who has been in the role since 2014 and will continue as a consultant to the business during his retirement.

Before joining Stonewall Kitchen, McDermott served as CEO of PetPeople, an independent retailer focused on natural pet food and supplies. Prior to that, McDermott was president of Sally Beauty, where she led an overall business transformation resulting in new product lines, a customer loyalty program and a new e-commerce platform. She also served nine years in roles with Designer Shoe Warehouse, Inc., finishing as the chief operating officer, where she led the company’s operations, e-commerce, marketing and customer experience.

“I have had the pleasure of working with John and the team at Stonewall Kitchen for the past few months,” commented McDermott. “Over the past eight years, John has led the company through a tremendous amount of growth and acquisitions, building what has become a family of brands.”

In addition to McDermott’s hiring, Stonewall Kitchen has announced four internal C-suite promotions. Steve Barone, former vice president of manufacturing has been promoted to chief operating officer; Corey Fogarty, former vice president of merchandising has been promoted to chief merchandising officer; Kathy Gilbert, former vice president of national sales has been promoted to chief sales officer; and Janine Somers, former vice president of marketing and direct-to-consumer sales has been promoted to chief marketing officer.