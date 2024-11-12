Amy's Kitchen announced five new soups that the company says celebrates both international cuisines and American Southern classics. The new soup collection includes several gluten-free and dairy-free options.

The new offerings showcase flavors from around the world:

Pasta Fagioli – Amy's developed a fresh, dairy-free take on a classic Italian soup featuring house-made tubetti pasta and cannellini beans and organic vegetables in an herb-infused tomato broth.

Honoring Southern traditions:

Vegetable Jambalaya – Built on a traditional roux base with organic vegetables, beans, and rice, this Creole stew is gluten free and dairy free.

3 Bean Vegetable Chili – This g luten-free and dairy-free chili is made from a blend of three beans, house-made tofu and a medley of organic vegetables simmered in a warm and medium-spiced sauce.

"We wanted to create that same comfort and nourishment for busy families—soups made exactly how you would at home, with real organic ingredients and slow simmering, just without spending hours in the kitchen," says Fred Scarpulla, chief culinary officer at Amy's Kitchen. "These recipes are made with ingredients we feel good about serving our own families."