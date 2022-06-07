Roquette, a global company focused on plant-based ingredients and a pioneer of plant proteins, has launched its new NUTRALYS range of organic textured proteins from pea and fava for European markets.

This launch enhances Roquette’s position on the overall protein market as a leader for plant-based solutions and supports the company’s effort to be the best partner for customers wishing to develop new and delicious plant-based foods.

Fava and pea proteins are more and more popular with consumers for their sustainability and their benefits for health. With this new offer, Roquette encourages creativity and new gastronomic experience while being organic.

The 11 grades of textured proteins offer a wide panel of shapes and textures with a neutral taste and clean label, allowing a variety of meals in meat and fish alternatives, from salad topping to plant-based bacon. This new range is perfectly adapted to every local cuisine: plant-based bolognese, curry dishes, kebab and others. Textured vegetable proteins broaden the range of possibilities for daily diets and allow for significant creativity.

Organic consumption has become a global trend, the third-largest health claim according to an Innova survey. Roquette believes that the current food revolution needs appealing products to make plant-based alternatives a reality on consumers’ plates. To accelerate this trend, the new NUTRALYS range offers the possibility to develop both tasty and organic plant-based gastronomy.

A major step in the plant proteins market

This new NUTRALYS organic range, available first in Europe, reasserts Roquette’s commitment to offer the best of nature to its customers and consumers to address a global challenge: better food for a healthier planet.

To develop and boost the possibilities of this new textured range, Roquette has worked with Chef Morten Fenger, who says, “The new organic Roquette plant-protein range allows me to replace meat 1:1 with plant-based meat in practically all my recipes with a culinary process as simple as home-cooking. I love the creativity that these products allow me to unfold. The fact that they are organic, low-allergen and plant-based speaks for itself. This is functional clean future food, with great gastronomic properties."

Roquette, a leading organic supplier to-be

Roquette has been a key player in pea proteins for 20 years, bringing strong technical expertise and innovation into the protein field. A pioneer in plant-based proteins, Roquette has strong capabilities to invest and to always innovate, and NUTRALYS is a recognized worldwide brand for premium plant proteins. This first organic textured vegetable protein range at Roquette showcases a commitment for sustainable ingredients and transparency.

Jeremy Burks, SVP of plant proteins at Roquette, concludes, “This new organic range allows us to propose new alternatives, going a step beyond a conventional offer! We are not only offering organic versions of textured proteins, but also proposing a complete range to boost the creativity of Chefs and food lovers while contributing to a better food system.”



