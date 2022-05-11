Outshine, a brand known for its frozen fruit bars, is launching new Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches, the company’s first shelf-stable, take-anywhere snack. Made with real fruit blended with non-fat yogurt, Outshine Fruit & Yogurt Smoothies will be available in four delicious fruit-forward flavors, including Blueberry Pear, Peach Raspberry, Strawberry Coconut and Pear Vanilla.

The Smoothie Pouches were created with the whole family in mind and feature delicious flavor combinations of fruit and yogurt, yet they are also shelf-stable, making them great choices for school lunches, car rides and taking to work. Additionally, each smoothie contains less than 10 g of total sugar, zero grams of added sugars, no artificial flavors or colors and no GMO ingredients.

The Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie Pouches are in the applesauce section of major retailers including Food Lion, select Kroger stores and select Safeway Albertsons.



