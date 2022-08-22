Dole Packaged Foods, LLC announced Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark, a smoothie with a specific blend of nutrient-dense, ingredients to support brain and cognitive health.

"Prompted by the pandemic, consumers today are looking to boost their physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing more than ever," says Orzse Hodi, senior vice president and managing director, Americas, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. "We've developed Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark as a nutritious and convenient smoothie that allows individuals to harness the health benefits of a thoughtfully curated combination of plant-based ingredients to help with memory and focus."

Kosher Certified, no sugar added and non-GMO, Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark's uses a mix of blueberries, bananas, blackberries, dark cherries, acai and flax designed to deliver a range of benefits and nutrients, including:

Brain and cognitive health support

Memory and focus benefits

Excellent source of antioxidant Vitamin C

Good source of dietary fiber

Dole Boosted Blends Berry Spark requires two cups of the milk of choice and blending until smooth. Each pack contains four pre-portioned 8-oz individual servings for $10.99. It will be available in the frozen fruit section at select retailers and online in August, followed by wider availability later this year.