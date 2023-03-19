Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has introduced fruit-forward snacks, beverages, ingredients and frozen products, in addition to dry snacks, supplements and probiotic sodas.
New items include:
- Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels in Strawberry, Orange and Cherry flavors
- Good Crunch Fruit Bites in Pineapple, Pineapple with Chili and Banana varieties
- Whip Frozen Treat in Pineapple, Mango and Strawberry
- Energy Delight Fruit Juice Drink in Mango Strawberry and Citrus Sunrise
- Digestive Bliss Fruit Juice Drink in Pineapple Banana and Tropical Passion
- Light Pineapple Juice Drink.
The company also has launched a new brand, The Secret Nature of Fruit, that includes Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews as well as Probiotic Fruit Sodas in Tropical Passionfruit, Refreshing Peach, Spiced Pineapple and Mixed Berry flavors.
