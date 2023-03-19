Dole Packaged Foods, LLC has introduced fruit-forward snacks, beverages, ingredients and frozen products, in addition to dry snacks, supplements and probiotic sodas.

New items include:

Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels in Strawberry, Orange and Cherry flavors

Good Crunch Fruit Bites in Pineapple, Pineapple with Chili and Banana varieties

Whip Frozen Treat in Pineapple, Mango and Strawberry

Energy Delight Fruit Juice Drink in Mango Strawberry and Citrus Sunrise

Digestive Bliss Fruit Juice Drink in Pineapple Banana and Tropical Passion

Light Pineapple Juice Drink.

The company also has launched a new brand, The Secret Nature of Fruit, that includes Fruit-Powered Vitamin Chews as well as Probiotic Fruit Sodas in Tropical Passionfruit, Refreshing Peach, Spiced Pineapple and Mixed Berry flavors.



