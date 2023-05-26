Stonyfield Organic announced the expansion of its Londonderry, N.H. facility to meet the growing demand for its yogurt pouches. The brand is expanding its plant by 17,000 sq. ft., marking the second largest expansion in brand history.

Over the last five years, Stonyfield Organic says it has seen double digit growth on its pouches. This expansion will support this increased retail distribution and allow Stonyfield Organic to double its pouch output at the plant and add 46 million pouches annually to the facility. The new expansion will include more pouch production lines.

“Stonyfield set the standard for organic yogurt pouches many years ago, and they continue to be our most in demand product,” says Bill Cassidy, CEO of Stonyfield Organic. “This expansion will accelerate our production of our yogurt pouches and add 35% to our total pouch network to increase accessibility for our consumers.”

The building shell will be complete by the end of June and the new yogurt pouch line will be operational in October. The new wing of the facility is dedicated to Stonyfield Organic co-founder Samuel Kaymen and was unveiled in a ribbon-cutting ceremony as part of the brand’s 40th anniversary celebration.



