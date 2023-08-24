Wells Enterprises today announced plans to expand its Dunkirk, N.Y. manufacturing facility, which would bring more than 200 new jobs to the Dunkirk community. The expansion underscores the company's commitment to long-term growth and leadership in the ice cream category.

The Dunkirk manufacturing facility is important in its expansion plans for its national manufacturing network of Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics brands. The expansion is anticipated to exceed the facility's current production output to help support the company's continued plans for growth in novelty and packaged ice cream while enabling future innovation.

Construction will begin in the fall of 2023, with official groundbreaking in early 2024. This follows the growth vision highlighted during the December acquisition by the Ferrero Group. With the necessary approvals and in collaboration with local and state officials, Wells Enterprises expects the project to be operational by late 2025.