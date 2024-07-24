Wells Enterprises shared plans for the expansion of its Dunkirk, N.Y. manufacturing facility. The project was slated for a $250 million investment, but the company announced that the number had increased to $425 million and is expected to create 270 new jobs in the Dunkirk community.

"We are extremely excited to build on the strength of our team in Dunkirk and continue to work with the community to grow and expand our operations here. The investment in Dunkirk illustrates our passion to provide high-quality premium ice cream products that bring joy to consumers around the world. The planned expansion also reinforces our dedication to our team, consumers, and the community as a critical part of the long-term future of our company," says Liam Killeen, CEO and president of Wells Enterprises.

Ice Cream Manufacturing Capital of the World Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Your browser does not support the audio element. Listen to more From the Cold Corner podcasts.

The Dunkirk manufacturing facility plays an important role in the company's expansion plans for its national manufacturing network of its Blue Bunny, Halo Top, Bomb Pop and Blue Ribbon Classics brands. The expansion is anticipated to more than quadruple the facility's current production output and help support the company's continued plans for growth in novelty and packaged ice cream, while enabling future innovation.

"This celebration is not just a symbol of our growth, but a testament to our commitment to innovation, industry leadership and our communities in which we operate," says Killeen. "This new facility will not just be a place where the best ice cream in the country is made, but also one that shows the importance of community and company working together. It will sustain and create many job opportunities, foster local economic growth, provide stability for families and the community, and truly reflect how we live our purpose every day, where 'Together We Sweeten Life.'"

Construction is in progress and ice cream products should begin rolling off new lines in August of 2025. This follows the growth vision highlighted during the company's August 2023 expansion announcement along with acquisition by the Ferrero Group in January 2024.